UB extends admissions period for undergraduates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) yesterday announced several capacity-building initiatives to accommodate an expected increase in enrollment.

In a statement, the institution said it has extended the admissions period for undergraduate admissions applications, and was continuing to accept applications for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the institution has been listening to the concerns of the University community and the wider public, adopting online instructional and customer service mechanisms, and amending policies and procedures for improved service,” read a statement.

“The University has remained operational throughout this pandemic.

“The institution will continue to evolve, based on an anticipated increased demand for undergraduate and graduate programmes as well as personal and professional development courses. During times of disaster, the appetite for higher education surges.”

Financial Aid, Scholarships and Housing Grants

With the pandemic severely impacting household income for many families, UB is preparing to accept into its student body quite a number of college and university students who have been studying abroad. Thankfully, government grants, private awards and residential grants are available for students who qualify. The public is reminded that the Government Tertiary Grant Programme provides tuition, compulsory course fees, stipends as well as accommodation grants for eligible students. For further information, please contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships via fa@ub.edu.bs or (242) 302-4371.

University of The Bahamas has established a legacy of academic rigour and integrity. Our strong curricular and co-curricular programmes prepare our students for better lives in a global society as evident in the quality of our alumni community which exceeds 18,000.

This period of adversity also creates tremendous opportunity for innovation. We will continue to foster the best environment for the University’s mission to be fulfilled.