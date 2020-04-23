UB changes admissions policy for Fall/Spring terms

Students with a high school cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.50 or above for grades 10 and 11 and the first term of grade 12 will be admitted into a UB degree programme provided they sit the University’s Placement Examinations in Mathematics and English.

However, those students must place at both MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I on UB’s Placement Examination; and place at either MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics or ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I on UB’s Placement Examination.

The statement continued: “Students with a CGPA of 2.50 or above who place below MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I will be admitted into UB’s Academic Enhancement/College Preparatory Programme.

“Students with a CGPA of 2.00 – 2.49 for grades 10 and 11 and the first term of grade 12 who wish to be considered for admission into a UB degree programme must sit the University’s Placement Examination (at a date and method of administration to be announced) and must place at both MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I.

“Students with a CGPA of 2.00 – 2.49 who place below MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I will be considered for admisson into UB’s Academic Enhancement/College Preparatory Programme.