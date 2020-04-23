UB changes admissions policy for Fall/Spring terms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of the Bahamas has issued new admissions guidelines for the upcoming Fall/Spring terms as schools and national examinations are still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UB noted the suspension of national exams like the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) will impact students seeking to eligibility on the basis of their test scores.
In a statement today, the university confirmed its Academic Senate has approved an amendment to the Admissions Policy for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.
It read: “Students who anticipate graduating from high school in June 2020, who wish to be admitted to University of The Bahamas and who do not meet the current admissions criteria, shall be considered for admission on the basis of one of the following for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters only.”
Students with a high school cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.50 or above for grades 10 and 11 and the first term of grade 12 will be admitted into a UB degree programme provided they sit the University’s Placement Examinations in Mathematics and English.
However, those students must place at both MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I on UB’s Placement Examination; and place at either MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics or ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I on UB’s Placement Examination.
The statement continued: “Students with a CGPA of 2.50 or above who place below MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I will be admitted into UB’s Academic Enhancement/College Preparatory Programme.
“Students with a CGPA of 2.00 – 2.49 for grades 10 and 11 and the first term of grade 12 who wish to be considered for admission into a UB degree programme must sit the University’s Placement Examination (at a date and method of administration to be announced) and must place at both MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I.
“Students with a CGPA of 2.00 – 2.49 who place below MATH 140-Basic College Mathematics and ENGL 119-Writing and Rhetoric I will be considered for admisson into UB’s Academic Enhancement/College Preparatory Programme.
The statement read: “Students with a CGPA of 2.00 – 2.49 who do not sit the University’s Placement Examinations will be considered for admission into UB’s Academic Enhancement/ College Preparatory Programme.
“For students admitted into a UB degree programme, high school transcripts will be used to determine placement in courses other than Mathematics and English.
For admission into the following programmes, students must: “for Art, submit a portfolio of their art work; for Education: participate in an interview; for Music: participate in an interview and undergo an audition. 4. For Nursing: complete UB’s Pre-Nursing Programme”.
For further information, please contact the Office of Recruitment and Admissions at admissions@ub.edu.bs or 302-4499.