UB appoints acting assistant vice president of Academic Affairs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) has announced the appointment of Associate Professor Lottis Shearer-Knowles as acting assistant vice president of Academic Affairs, effective January 4, 2021.

Shearer-Knowles was described as a “veteran member of faculty”, being the former head of the Journalism and Communication Department; director of the Honours and President’s Scholars programmes; director of Student Leadership Programmes; chair of several university-wide committees; chair of Communication and Creative Arts; and interim dean of Liberal and Fine Arts.

According to UB, Shearer-Knowles in her new role will support the administrative operation of Academic Affairs; work closely with the VP of Academic Affairs; manage faculty concerns; research and help resolve challenges and issues related to the Office of Academic Affairs; and assist with delivery, review, assessment and evaluation of existing academic programmes and the development of new programmes in accordance with the mission of the institution.

UB noted: “Mrs Shearer-Knowles will work with the vice president of Academic Affairs to maintain a constructive working relationship between the Academic Senate and Office of Academic Affairs and will provide oversight of various academic areas and special initiatives as well as obligations associated with the development and implementation of the university’s strategic plan.

“She will also organize and facilitate regular and periodic strategy and planning meetings of deans and other Academic Affairs leadership groups at the request of the vice president of Academic Affairs and evaluate information and materials to advance the team’s deliberations.

“The Acting Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs will work across university areas including Institutional Advancement and Administrative Services to engage faculty and staff in a broad range of activities to support the university’s mission.

“This will require maintaining positive and proactive relationships to ensure process efficiencies and compliance with polices and protocols. This will all be guided by international best practices.”

UB said that Shearer-Knowles’ tenure at the institution began in 1993, when she became a lecturer in Journalism and Communication.

She has a Master’s Degree in Communication from Northeastern State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Western Alabama.