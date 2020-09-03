UB announces three top appointments

Woodside-Oriakhi has been serving as Acting VP of Academic Affairs since October 2019, and has over 20 years of experience in higher education.

“As the chief academic administrative officer of the University, Dr. Woodside-Oriakhi will work closely with the President, advising on academic matters related to faculty, staff and student development, collaborating with academic deans, and working with the Academic Senate to advance the academic agenda of the institution,” the statement read.

Woodside-Oriakhi has responsibility for leading the assessment and preparation of academic programmes and services for accreditation review.

She also has oversight for monitoring the implementation of undergraduate strategic goals affecting teaching, learning, research and service and preparing and monitoring the budget, expenditure and fiscal policies for Academic Affairs.