U.S. Embassy open for limited student visa appointments

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Embassy of the United States in Nassau began offering limited appointments for student visa appointments yesterday.

According to a statement, the embassy is prioritizing student visas for applicants residing in The Bahamas who are starting or continuing their studies for the 2020 fall semester.

It noted the effort was being made so that students can start their studies on time.

“We do not yet have a firm timeline for other visa services,” the statement read.

“The Embassy is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety both of applicants and our staff. We ask all applicants to help us by strictly following all our health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19—protocols are posted outside the Embassy and inside the consular waiting area, and include wearing a mask at all times and maintaining a six-foot distance between persons.

“Applicants who do not follow the rules will be turned away.”

It continued: “We cannot predict if, when, or how we may have to re-adjust visa operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. We may have to again suspend visa operations or scale back appointments depending on any possible health concerns.

“Applicants and their families should prepare as best they can for any eventuality. The Embassy will make every effort to process student visa applications in time for the start of the fall semester, but cannot make any guarantees.

“Students and families should be in regular communication with their college or university to explore every option available—including online options, deferred starts, etcetera—in case a student is not able to apply, interview, or receive their student visa before their semester starts.”

According to a statement, interested applicants may begin the application process immediately at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bs/niv.

Full instructions on the process can be found at https://bs.usembassy.gov/visas/studentvisa2020.