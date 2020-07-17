Two young fathers shot dead in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 30-year-old father of three was killed in a triple shooting shortly after 2 pm yesterday on Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Renaldo Rashard Nairn, identified by his sister, was among a group of men gathered in front of a home in the neighborhood, when occupants in a black vehicle opened fire on them.

Police said the vehicle drove through the corner from the east first and circled around.

Three men were injured, two of whom were transported to the hospital via a private vehicle.

Nairn, father to two girls and a boy, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police are appealing to the public for any information on the matter.

One bystander, who asked to remain anonymous, said he saw when the jeep came through the corner the first time.

“When they circled back, they circled coming from the other way, when they [stopped], the back door open up, when the back door opened up, they started shooting and the rest of us ran inside.”

He continued, “When all the shots [start] going off, I run inside to grip my little brother and I grip my little boy. I grab them and throw all of them under the bed.”

The man noted that one of the men got shot in his chest, one in his hand and leg and the other in his leg.

He said one of the men collapsed as he attempted to make his way to a private vehicle, which rushed him and the other victim to the hospital.

The conditions and identities of the men were unknown up to press time.

“He don’t bother no one,” said the bystander. “I see him [stay] to himself all the time. I don’t know what’s going on nowadays.”

He admitted that while there are often shootings in the Pinewood area, this is the first time it has hit so close to home.

“Something needs to be done,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, shortly after 12 pm, police also reported that a man was shot on Melthorn Street, off Pineyard Road.

The man, now identified as 26-year-old Leslie Darville, reportedly left his home and started having a conversation with the occupants of a white vehicle.

According to reports, a passenger from that vehicle came out and shot him before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away.

Darville, a father of a five-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he died.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said: “I can assure the public that our officers are canvassing both communities to get the facts, and as we gather the facts, we will put the case together and bring the persons responsible before the courts at the soonest possible time,” he said.

Peters urged the public to resolve their conflicts in an amicable and peaceful manner.

The latest killings take the country’s murder count to 37 for the year, according to Eyewitness News records.