Two-year-old gunshot victim in urgent need of blood

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The family of a two-year-old girl are appealing for blood donations after the toddler was critically injured during a shooting incident in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.
Police have arrested two men suspected to be involved in the shooting at Baby Johnson Road on Saturday.
The little girl has been identified as DaNyla Roberts, affectionately called Nyla.
Relatives have set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000.
The petition notes that Nyla was shot in the stomach by a stray bullet.
“The bullet damaged some of her main organs and she’s currently still critically ill in the ICU unit at Princess Margaret Hospital,” it read.
“We are praying that she recovers 100 percent from her injures. Please help her family in this time by donating.”
Police said officers at Governor’s Harbor, Eleuthera, received information of a shooting at Baby Johnson Lane, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, shortly after 10 pm on Saturday.
According to reports, a woman was sitting on the porch of her residence holding her grandchild, when a vehicle approached the resident and three men exited.
Police said one of the men made a comment, produced a handgun and then fired in the woman’s direction and left.
Moments later she discovered her 2-year-old granddaughter was shot in the lower abdomen.
The toddler was airlifted to New Providence, where she is listed in critical condition.
Nyla’s family has also made an urgent plea for blood donations to be made in her name.