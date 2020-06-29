Two-year-old gunshot victim in urgent need of blood

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The family of a two-year-old girl are appealing for blood donations after the toddler was critically injured during a shooting incident in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.

Police have arrested two men suspected to be involved in the shooting at Baby Johnson Road on Saturday.

The little girl has been identified as DaNyla Roberts, affectionately called Nyla.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000.

The petition notes that Nyla was shot in the stomach by a stray bullet.

“The bullet damaged some of her main organs and she’s currently still critically ill in the ICU unit at Princess Margaret Hospital,” it read.

“We are praying that she recovers 100 percent from her injures. Please help her family in this time by donating.”

Police said officers at Governor’s Harbor, Eleuthera, received information of a shooting at Baby Johnson Lane, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, shortly after 10 pm on Saturday.