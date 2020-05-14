Two women in Bimini latest to become infected with COVID-19

One of the women had a “history of travel”, though borders were closed in March

NASSAU, BAHMAS — Two women from Bimini, ages 26 and 39, have become the latest cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, according to the Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed today that additional two cases were confirmed on Bimini as he announced a two-week lockdown beginning next Monday on the small island.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 26-year-old woman had a history of travel, though it did not provide details.

The country’s borders have been closed since March 27.

The 39-year-old has no history of travel.

Both women were in isolation at a government facility.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

As of today, there were 96 cases of the virus in The Bahamas — 74 on New Providence, 13 in Bimini, eight on Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

Of those, 44 cases were active.

Seven remain hospitalized.

Forty-one people infected with the virus have recovered.

There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the country.

Expanding testing is ongoing, according to health officials, who announced recently that increased focus will be placed on testing healthcare professionals, individuals in resident care and inmates and the Department of Correctional Services.

To date, 1,700 people have been tested for the virus.

Globally, over 4.4 million have been infected and more than 300,000 people have died.

Meanwhile, over 1.5 million have recovered.