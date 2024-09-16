Watch ILTV Live
Two women allegedly robbed at gunpoint

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively searching for two male suspects who reportedly robbed two females on Monday September 16, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2:00 a.m., the female driver along with her passenger were traveling north on Baillou Hill Road, south of Marshall Road, when a silver vehicle obstructed their path, and two (2) unknown males quickly exited, one of them armed with a firearm.

The suspects approached the victim’s vehicle, robbing both her and her passenger of their personal belongings, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

