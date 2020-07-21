Two-week lockdown for Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced Grand Bahama will be placed on a two-week lockdown to curb the surge of cases on the island.

The lockdown will take effect Thursday, July 23, at 7pm until August 7 at 7am.

The two-week lockdown follows after an explosion of cases on the island.

Minnis said the lockdown requires strict shelter in place measures.

He said the situation could worsen if preventative measures are not adhered to

The prime minister said: “A lockdown like this is not something that would have been preferred, but it is absolutely necessary because things will get even much worse on Grand Bahama if we don’t take strong measures at this time and stop the spread of this COVID-19 disease. I know that a measure like this, even further disrupts daily life and economic activity, but today we are in an emergency situation.”

Minnis added: “Time is of the essence.”

As of yesterday, there were 174 confirmed COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas.

There have been 70 new infections since July 1 when the country reopens its borders.

Fifty-nine of those cases have been on Grand Bahama.

As previously reported, Grand Bahama’s domestic borders will close tonight.