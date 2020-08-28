Two tropical waves form off African coast

Low chance of development over the next five days, says meteorologists

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two tropical waves that developed off the coast of Africa yesterday have a 20 percent and 30 percent chance respectively of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The wave close to Africa has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days, while the second wave, about midway between the Leeward Islands and Africa, had a 30 percent chance of development, according to the center.

As it relates to the first wave, the center said: “A westward-moving tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized shower activity. Although environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for development during the next couple of days, they are forecast to gradually become more favorable over the weekend and into early next week when the wave moves into the central and then western tropical Atlantic.”

Of the second wave, the center said as it move westward at around 10 miles per hour to 15 miles per hours “gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days”.

The Department of Meteorology noted the tropical wave 400 miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde islands had a 20 percent chance for formation during the next five days as it moves westwards.

“The rest of the tropics remain quiet and tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days,” said forecaster Gregory Thompson.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura, which grew from a Category 1 to a Category 4 in 24-hours, has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it impacts south Louisiana.

There have been four reported deaths in Louisiana as a result of the storm, according to The Associated Press.

Laura, the first major hurricane of the season, impacted the US after killing nearly two dozen people in Hispaniola, 20 people in Haiti and at least three people in the Dominican Republic, where the storm lashed the island, knocked out power and flooded communities.

Laura was originally projected to impact the southeast Bahamas, and portions of Andros, with tropical storm conditions, but shifted westward, avoiding the archipelago.

The next named storms of the 2020 Atlantic season include Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.