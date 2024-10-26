Watch ILTV Live
Two shot, one dead following Saturday shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The country marked murder 99 after a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of a male and left another in hospital fighting for his life.

According to Police Superintendent Terrico Sweeting, the incident occurred sometime around 4:15 pm in the area of West End Avenue and Market Street in the Grove area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the bodies of two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males was confirmed to be dead on scene by EMS and the other was transported to hospital for further medical attention.

Superintendent Sweeting said that the two suspects were driving in a dark-colored Japanese vehicle.

