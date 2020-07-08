Two new COVID-19 cases in GB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced today two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grand Bahama.

He advised Parliament that health officials were awaiting results on another suspected case.

He did not provide details on the patients.

“There is a possibility that we may move from two to three; contact tracing has to be done,” the prime minister said

The latest cases — the first new infections on the island in more than 60 days — pushes the total number of confirmed cases of the virus up to 106.