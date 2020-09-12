Two more die from COVID-19, 60 additional cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An additional 60 cases of the coronavirus and two COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed on Friday, health officials reported this morning.

Two women, ages 30 and 58, of New Providence died on Wednesday and Friday respectively, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 67.

Ten deaths remain under investigation.

The vast majority of new cases continue to stem from New Providence.

Of the new infections Friday, there were 56 in New Providence, two in Eleuthera, one in Abaco and another case with an unknown location.

There have been 2,874 COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas — 1,925 in New Providence, 593 in Grand Bahama 96 cases in Abaco, 54 in Bimini, 23 in Exuma, 17 in Inagua, 15 in the Berry Islands, 10 in Eleuthera, eight in Cat Island, eight in Long Island, seven in Acklins, five in Crooked Island, three in Andros, three in Mayaguana, and 107 confirmed cases with locations pending.

There were 65 hospitalized cases, down from the 70 reported on Thursday.

Another 65 cases recovered from the virus on Friday.

A total of 1,285 cases or 45 percent were recovered on Friday, up from the 1,220 on Thursday.

There remain 1,510 active cases.

As of Friday, 14,700 tests had been completed, up from the 14,383 the previous day.

The ministry said it plans to update the public during a press conference early next week.

It urged the public to refrain from planning or attending large gatherings or meetings, as these events can cause a rapid spread of the virus, particularly if preventative measures are not being adhered to.

Gatherings of more than 20 people remain prohibited.

New Providence is excluded from this allowance.

“When cases of COVID-19 increase, it severely challenges the healthcare system and surveillance efforts,” health officials said.

“It brings great anxiety and other concerns to families of those infected with the virus. The number of deaths may increase. Members of the public may desire to socialize normally.

“However, the risk of being infected with COVID-19 is too high, as infected persons may find themselves recovering or dying alone without family support with hospital COVID-19 restrictions in place. This is not the norm in The Bahamas.”

As it relates to contact tracing, the ministry said its complement of staff and volunteers continue to work diligently to communicate with cases and contacts of cases regularly.