Two more deaths recorded, 15 more cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Another person has died from COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health, which also recorded the death of a COVID-19 patient from another illness.

The death toll now stands at 48, and non-COVID-related deaths at six.

The Ministry of Health’s daily update was released at 11.45pm.

“Details about these deaths will be released once they have been properly classified,” it read.

Health officials also reported an additional 15 new confirmed cases.

However, while there were fewer cases in the last 24-hours, testing has also decreased, according to the data provided.

Of the new cases, there were 10 in New Providence, three in Bimini, and two in Grand Bahama.

“Investigations are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry said.

This is the fourth consecutive day Grand Bahama has recorded single-digit cases.

As of yesterday, there were 1,813 confirmed cases and 1,125 active cases.

On Monday, 10,170 COVID had been performed.

There were 10,192 tests performed as of yesterday, a difference of 22.

Hospitalization had also declined by 11 since Monday — from 90 to 79.

The number of recovered cases has remained unchanged at 634 for the last three days, following a sharp rise from 227 recovered cases on Saturday.

Of the total confirmed cases, there were 1,039 in New Providence, 525 in Grand Bahama, 66 in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 19 in Exuma, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, eight in Inagua, five in Eleuthera, four in Acklins, two in Crooked Island, one in Andros, and 68 cases pending locations.