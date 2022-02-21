Two more COVID deaths recorded over weekend

34 infections between Thursday and Saturday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two coronavirus-related deaths and 34 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

The deaths included a man and woman from Grand Bahama, ages 66 and 80.

They died on February 14 and February 7 respectively.

Their deaths were previously listed as under investigation.

The deaths pushed the toll in The Bahamas since the onset of the pandemic to 770.

A total of 169 people who died with COVID passed due to other causes, and another 43 deaths remain under investigation.

To date, the case fatality rate in The Bahamas stands at 2.3 percent.

A total of 34 infections were recorded between Thursday and Saturday.

Of the new cases, 25 were recorded on New Providence, three on Grand Bahama, four on Exuma, one on Eleuthera and one on Andros.

Six cases were recorded on Thursday, 17 on Friday and 11 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of mid-February, The Bahamas had flattened the curve of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The nation recorded 121 cases in the last week, from February 12 to 19, down from the peak of the fourth wave in mid-January, which saw over 3,000 cases in a single week.

The country’s positivity rate has trended downward in tandem with the lower caseloads.

There were 398 tests performed on Saturday, of which one was a repeated test.

This placed the positivity rate at just under three percent — under the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended five percent for the reopening of a country.

There were 42 hospitalized cases on Saturday, down from 45 cases the previous day.

Of those, 25 were at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), 11 at Grand Bahama Health Services and six at Doctor’s Hospital.

Three cases remain in intensive care units.

There were a total of 5,044 active cases as of Saturday.

Another 68 cases recovered that day.