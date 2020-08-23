Two more COVID deaths, 62 new cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health yesterday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths alongside 62 new confirmed cases.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 29, and the total number of cases to 1,765.

The ministry’s August 22 dashboard was released early Sunday morning, shortly before 1am.

The new deaths are two women from New Providence aged 45 and 65-years-old.

According to the ministry, the 45-year-old woman passed away on Friday night, while the 63-year-old died early Saturday morning.

Among the new cases, there were 28 in New Providence, 4 in Grand Bahama, seven in Abaco, six in Bimini, four in Acklins, two each in Exuma and Crooked Island, and one case in Inagua.

There are eight cases pending.

According to the dashboard, there were six additional recoveries, and six more people admitted to hospital.

As of yesterday, there were 1,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 538 in Grand Bahama, 52 in Abaco, 51 in Bimini, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, eight in Exuma, five each in Inagua, Eleuthera, and Acklins, two in Crooked Island, one in Andros, and 34 confirmed cases with locations pending.