Two more COVID-19 cases in NP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in The Bahamas this afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new patients include a 40-year-old woman of New Providence, who remains in isolation at home; and a 50-year-old man of New Providence, who has been hospitalized.

Both patients had no history of travel, according to officials.

There have been 49 confirmed cases in the country — 40 in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama and two in Bimini.

Six have recovered.

There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths.

To date, 493 people have been tested for the virus.

“Health officials continue to follow the conditions of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry said in a statement.