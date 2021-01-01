Two men shot and killed on New Year’s Eve

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were shot and killed on New Providence in separate incidents on New Year’s Eve, according to authorities.

In the first incident, officers responding to reports of gunshots emanating from a yard on Wilson Track around 8pm, learned that two gunmen approached a man sitting at the rear of his home and shot him.

The victim was transported to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Around the same time, the gunshot detection program, ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the area of Rupert Dead Lane, off Poinciana Drive.

Responding officers were informed that a man was shot several times.

He was also transported via private vehicle to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigations in both shootings were ongoing.

The motive for both the incidents remains unclear.

Police were unable to say if the matters were connected.

There were no confirmed arrests as of noon Friday.

The identities of the victims were not released.

Police made their usual appeal for anyone with information on either incident to contact them.