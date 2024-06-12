Two men on separate Family Islands arrested for firearm possession

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police announced that they have arrested two men who were in possession of firearms, both on separate islands.

In the Berry Islands, police arrested a 34-year-old male after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 7:00 p.m., officers, acting on information, searched a residence occupied by the suspect on Royal Palm Drive, where the items were discovered and confiscated.

Additionally, a 41-year-old male from Cowpen Road is in police custody after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm while attempting to leave Mangrove Cay, Andros.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, 12th June 2024, the weapon was discovered by security officers from the Airport Authority, who were conducting routine checks of passengers and later handed over to police.

Investigations are ongoing into both matters.