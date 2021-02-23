Two men murdered an hour apart

Third killing in the past 24 hours

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was killed near John and Baillou Hill Roads last night, while another man was shot on Finlayson Street an hour later and died in hospital.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting on John Road west and Baillou Hill Road around 7pm found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

As of this morning, his condition was unknown.

Police said another man was found a “short distance away” with a wound to the head.

He was transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services, but did not survive.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities said: “He is assisting the police with investigations in this matter.”

It remains unclear if the incidents were connected.

Meanwhile, officers responding to a shooting on Finlayson Street around 8pm found a man and woman who were shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

While the man died on his injuries, the woman was listed in serious condition.

The motive for the shootings remains unknown at this time.

Police made their usual appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

On Sunday, a man was shot and killed on East Sunrise Highway, Grand Bahama around 8.30 pm.

An armed man shot the victim in the head as he stood in front of a business establishment.

While there has been a spate of killings since January, murders were down 22 percent last year compared to the previous year — 74 in 2020 compared to 95 in 2019.