Two men charged with murder of Renaldo Nairn, attempted murder of three others

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were charged in the magistrate’s court yesterday for the July 16 murder of Renaldo Nairn and the attempted murder of three other men.

Kervon Stewart, 21, and William Wong, 22, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes but were not required to enter a plea to the charges.

Stewart was charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The prosecution alleged that on the day in question, Stewart being concerned with others, intentionally, and unlawfully caused the death of Renaldo Nairn.

The prosecution said Stewart also attempted to cause the death of Antonio Pratt, Lamar Wilchcombe, and Travis Stuart.

Wong was charged with one count of abetment to commit murder and three counts of abetment to commit attempted murder.

The prosecution alleged that Wong purposefully aided and abetted in the murder of Nairn and the attempted murders of Pratt, Wilchcombe and Stuart.

The pair are expected to return to court on November 26 and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

According to police, a group of men gathered in front of a home on Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens, when occupants in a black vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them.

Police said the vehicle drove through the corner from the east first and circled around.

At the time, three men were reported injured, two of whom were transported to the hospital via a private vehicle.

Nairn, a father to two girls and a boy, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.