Two Grand Bahama men missing after fishing trip

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men in Grand Bahama are reportedly missing after leaving on fishing trip Tuesday morning.

According to police, the men left West End on board a 19ft. red, white and blue Malibu vessel with a 150hp engine around 7am.

“They have not been seen or heard from since leaving,” read a statement.

“Information obtained is that they were in the Sandy Cay area. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Bahamas Air, Sea and Rescue Association (BASRA), the U.S Coast Guard and local fishermen, have all made efforts in searching for the vessel with negative results.”

It added: “Newly acquired information obtained is that the two males would have been fishing in the area of Memory Rock.”

Police said search and rescue efforts will continue today, if weather permits.