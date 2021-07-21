Two delegates selected to represent The Bahamas at 2021 National Youth Science Camp

DAVIS, WEST VIRGINIA — The National Youth Science (NYS) Foundation has extended congratulations to the 2021 National Youth Science Camp delegates from The Bahamas who were selected to represent the country at the 2021 National Youth Science Camp, held virtually from June 28 to July 21, 2021.

Rowelinda Alcius is a student at CR Senior High School who is pursuing a career as a medical technologist.

Cobe Minnis is a student at CV Bethel who is planning to attend a Florida university, pursuing a career as a marine biologist.

The delegates joined around 140 other top science students from across the nation and around the world for this acclaimed honors science leadership program.

Over the last month, the delegates have been immersed in science lectures and directed studies led by some of the top scientists and professors from around the world.

NYSCamp Director Dr Brian Kinghorn noted: “NYSCamp delegates are some of the best and brightest STEM students from across the world and deserved to be recognized for their protentional for leadership and achievements.

“The virtual camp will provide them with opportunities to interact with STEM experts, build lasting friendships and get a jump-start on changing the world for good.”

Delegates had opportunities to interact and connect with each other and to join in interactive sessions with presenters. Even though delegates were unable to gather in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia, the 2021 National Youth Science Camp proved to be an engaging, exciting and unforgettable experience for them.