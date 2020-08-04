Two brothers arraigned for Nassau Village murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Brothers Albert and Albrion Mortimer were arraigned today for the murder of George Alexander Smith on July 30.

According to police reports, Smith and the two brothers got into a fight shortly after 7pm on Lawton Street.

All three men were reportedly injured, and Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene to examine the injuries.

However, Smith died at the scene.

Before Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt today, Albert, 35, and Albrion, 31, were not required to enter a plea.

During the hearing, the brothers’ attorney Keevon Maynard expressed concern over Albrion’s mental stability.

The 31-year-old claimed he was depressed after losing a brother and his mother just a few months apart.

Maynard requested that Albrion be remanded to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center; however, Ferguson-Pratt said the move was not possible due to the moratorium at the facility.

She said a note will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Corrections for Albrion to receive a psychiatric evaluation.

Bail was denied and both men have been remanded to prison until December 7, when they will be served with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.