Two arrested following drug discovery in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Tuesday, December 16, 2024, police in Grand Bahama arrested two (2) individuals after seizing a quantity of suspected drugs at a residence.

Initial reports indicate that sometime around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Edgar Close in Gambier Loop. During the search, they discovered a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana in the home, leading to the arrest of the two male occupants, ages 36 and 28.

The suspected drugs have an estimated weight of 1.72 pounds and an estimated street value of $2,672.00.

Investigations are ongoing.