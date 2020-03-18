Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in The Bahamas.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the additional cases in Parliament as he tabled a proclamation by the Governor General declaring a public state of emergency.

The proclamation clears the way for wide-sweeping executive powers to prevent and manage local spread.

The country now has three confirmed cases after a 61-year-old Bahamian woman tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Contact tracing stemming from the original COVID-19 patient, identified household members who recently travelled to Canada, Trinidad and Dubai.

According to Minnis, a total of 30 people have been assessed, including a healthcare professional, to determine their level of exposure.

This is a developing story.