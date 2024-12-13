Two activists jailed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two activists, Philip Mitchell and Brenda Mae Mitchell, have been jailed and a restraining order has been handed down to the duo, and StandBahamas, following a Supreme Court ruling made by Honorable Justice Carla Card-Stubbs.

The duo were handed jail time after they apparently posted content on social media about Justice Indra Charles and her family and Justice G. Diane Stewart (retired) and her family between August and October this year; the duo were held in contempt of court and failed to show for their scheduled hearing.

After failing to appear in court, Philip Mitchell was slammed with a two-year jail sentence while Brenda Mae Mitchell was handed a one-year sentence; the defendants were also ordered to pay the claimants a sum of $15,000.00.

As far as the restraining order is concerned, the duo, and StandBahamas, are banned “from harassing, threatening, pestering or molesting: Madam Justice Indra Charles and her family, Madam Justice G. Diane Stewart (retired) and her family, along with their affiliates, servants or agents.”

The court order also noted that the defendants must permanently restrain from, “publishing whether via the internet, e-mail, flyers, newspapers, signs, radio and television or by any other means howsoever; and/or causing or permitting to be published or communicated, defamatory remarks and/or untrue statements and/or statements that have yet to be determined as true by a Court of lawful jurisdiction, regarding the disputes which have arisen between the parties hereto with respect to the Action herein and in particular Madam Justice Indra Charles and her family, Madam Justice G. Diane Stewart (retired) and her family, along with their affiliates, servants or agents.”

The defendants were also ordered to immediately remove any publication which they have made, or had made, relating to the aforementioned claimants “on the social media site known as YouTube which was published on or about August 10, 2024 and the October 19, 2024.”