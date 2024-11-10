Watch ILTV Live
Two 18 yr old males in police custody following second stabbing incident on Huyler Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Within less than 24 hours police have responded to a second stabbing incident on Huyler Street; the latest incident which reportedly occurred around 8:30 am Sunday November 10, unfolded just eight hours after a man was stabbed to death in the same area.

Police have two 18 year old males in custody in connection with the most recent stabbing incident.

Authorities were unavailable for immediate comment to clarify whether both incidents might be connected.

However, a crime report disseminated by authorities indicates that they are questioning two (2) males in connection with the latest stabbing incident that has left a 41-year-old man hospitalized.

According to initial reports, after 8:30 a.m., the victim arrived at a residence on Huyler Street off Baillou Hill Road, where he was attacked by a group of males.

Responding officers arrested two (2) men, both aged 18, while at the scene, police said.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, head injuries, and serious injuries to his upper limb, investigators revealed.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and is currently listed in serious condition.

