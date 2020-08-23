TS Laura to pass southeast Bahamas today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the southeast Bahamas as Tropical Storm Laura continues to dump heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

In its noon update, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology said the islands under warning include: Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, Long Cay, and Samana Cay.

A tropical storm warning also remains in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Localized flooding and gusty winds are expected in the aforementioned islands as the system approaches, with rainfall amounts of one to three inches can be expected over the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Residents in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeast Bahamas will experience gusty winds to tropical storm force with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

“Residents should remain indoors during severe thunderstorms as there is the possibility of tornadic activities. Residents in the central Bahamas and Andros should continue to prepare for possibility of tropical storm conditions.

It addd: “Residents in the northwest Bahamas should continue to closely monitor the alerts issued by the Bahamas Department of Meteorology.”

At 11am, the center of TS Laura was located about 70 miles northwest of Port au Prince, Haiti, or about 210 miles south-southwest of Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands.

The storm was about 125 miles south-southeast of Inagua and moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph.

According to the department, this general motion is expected over the next few days with some decrease in forward speed, and a turn toward the northwest is forecast on Wednesday.

“On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over Cuba tonight and Monday, while passing south of the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands today,” the update read.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. The strongest winds are primarily occurring over water to the northeast of the center. Little change in strength is forecast while Laura moves near Cuba.

“Strengthening is forecast after the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and if forecast to become a hurricane late Tuesday or Tuesday night.”

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions could affect the mentioned islands within 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for the central Bahamas, this includes: Long Island, Cat Island, Exuma, Rum Cay and San Salvador.

A tropical storm watch also remains in effect for Andros, which means that tropical storm conditions could affect the island within 48 hours.

A tropical storm alert remains in effect for the northwest Bahamas, which includes Gand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, the Berry Islands,

Eleuthera and New Providence.

A tropical storm alert means that tropical storm conditions could affect the mentioned islands within 60 hours.