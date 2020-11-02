TS Eta to strengthen into hurricane as it approaches Central America

Storm presents no threat to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tropical Storm ETA in the Central Caribbean is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before it reaches the coast of Central America early Tuesday.

The weather system developed from a depression into a tropical storm on Saturday.

On its forecasted track, the storm presents no current threat to The Bahamas.

However, heavy rainfall from the storm may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Jamaica, the Cayman Island, and Central America, through Thursday.

The storm was around 230 miles south-southwest of Jamaica around 1pm.

It had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

It is forecasted to have maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour within 48 hours, before losing strength inland.

The storm was traveling west at approximately 15 miles per hour.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the Honduras, Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi.

A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are also in effect for the northeastern coast of Honduras, from Punta Patuca to the Honduras, Nicaragua border.

“There is increased uncertainty in the track forecast post-landfall with a range of plausible outcomes,” meteorologists said.

“While much of the guidance suggests Eta will spin down and weaken over Central America or possibly cross into the eastern Pacific, some model solutions indicate the potential for Eta or its remnants to re-emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea at or beyond day five.

“For now, the official NHC forecast remains close to the previous one and the corrected consensus aid HCCA, which keeps the cyclone inland over Central America through day five.”