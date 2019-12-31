Trump’s impeachment will not impact Bahamas, says Ambassador Collie

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The impeachment of United States President Donald Trump won’t have any impact on The Bahamas, said Bahamas Ambassador to the United States Sidney Collie.

Collie made the comment on the sidelines of the 2019 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

On December 18, the U.S. House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The articles centers on Trump’s alleged solicitation of a quid pro quo bribe from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and obstruction of the House’s investigation of the solicitation and surrounding events.

The trial in the Republican-controlled Senate on whether to remove Trump from office is expected to begin in early January.

Trump is expected to be acquitted, given that two-thirds majority or the vote of 67 senators is required for conviction.

Speaking to the Eyewitness News on the historical event, Collie said, “The United States government is an institution almost three hundred years old and [have] well-established laws, traditions, a very strong constitution, a very strong fourth estate and is a big world power in every respect.

“I don’t see him being removed from office but if he were to be removed from office, the next day the show will go on.”

While Trump made history as the third U.S. president to be impeached, no president has ever been convicted and removed from office.

Collie added that, “While it has legal and constitutional implications, it’s a highly political process, and it’s very interesting.

“I’m sitting in Washington watching the process to see how the Democrats and the Republicans maneuver through the process, utilizing the legal process, the constitutional process, and the political process, and each of them putting their own position.

“So, President Trump has been impeached but those who know are saying he will not be removed from office because the Senate has to remove him from office.”

The U.S. Senate has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents.