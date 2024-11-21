TRUE OR FALSE: Police deny receiving tip from local pastor

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivargo Dames insisted on Thursday afternoon that he was not made aware of any calls or reports that were allegedly handed down to local authorities regarding sounds of a young girl screaming in bushes near the scene where 12 year old Adriel Moxey was found dead on Wednesday November 20th.

Dames told media that police were made aware while at the scene of the tragic discovery that a man heard screams, but asserted that there was know knowledge of this information prior to the commencement of their preliminary investigation.

However, Senior Pastor at Restoration Kingdom Ministries Cleveland Wells told Eyewitness News on Wednesday night that he provided a tip to officers at the Carmichael Road Police Station on Tuesday morning.