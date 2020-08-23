Tropical storm warning for southeast Bahamas

Central Bahamas on tropical storm watch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the southeast Bahamas, as Tropical Storm Laura continues to dump heavy rains over portions of Puerto Rico.

Along with Turks and Caicos Islands, those southeast islands under storm warning include Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, Long Cay, and Samana Cay, the Bahamas Meteorology Department advised.

Tropical storm conditions could affect the mentioned islands within 36 hours.

Additionally, a tropical storm watch remains in effect for Long Island, Cat Island, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador and Andros.

Tropical storm conditions could affect those islands within 48 hours.

“Residents in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeast Bahamas should have already completed preparations for tropical storm conditions beginning early Sunday morning and should remain indoors as there is the possibility of tornadic activities during severe thunderstorms,” said the Met department.

“Residents in the Central Bahamas and Andros should continue to prepare for tropical storm conditions.”

Localized flooding and gusty winds are expected on those islands as the system approaches and rainfall of one to two inches can be expected over southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

On the current forecast track, the storm is expected to be near or over Cuba today and Monday while passing south of the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Sunday.