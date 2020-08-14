Tropical Storm Josephine becomes tenth named storm of season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tropical Storm Josephine strengthened in the Atlantic today becoming the tenth named storm of the season.

As of 5pm, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, up from the 35 miles per hour recorded earlier Thursday.

Josephine is the tenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm is expected to produce gusty winds and downpours in parts of the Leeward Islands this weekend before it runs into “hostile conditions” and loses strength.

The storm continues to move west-northwest at around 16 miles per hour and was some 865 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands this afternoon.

Josephine’s general motion is expected to continue over the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest later this weekend or early next week.

On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

The Leeward Islands include Antiqua, Guadeloupe, Barbuda, Montserrat, Dominica, St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the British and United States Virgin Islands.

However, Chief Climatological Officer Michael Stubbs said notwithstanding the current track, which does not have The Bahamas in its path, Bahamians must be watchful and be prepared, noting the season has proven to be a record one so far and very active.

“On the forecast track, Josephine should pass far enough to the northeast of the Leeward Islands to prevent major impacts,” the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

“However, interests in the area should continue to monitor its progress until the storm has gone by.

“Josephine has about 36 hours to strengthen before it encounters significant southwesterly shear.

“The new intensity forecast is unchanged in showing the storm strengthening to a peak intensity of 50 knots in 24-36 hours. After that, some minor tweaks were made to the intensity during the expected shear-induced weakening. The new forecast intensity follows the overall trend of the intensity guidance.”

Further strengthening is expected through Friday night.

Meteorologist predict the storm could reach up to 60 miles per hour winds within 24 hours.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center of the storm.

The disturbance became organized enough in the Atlantic to be named Tropical Depression 11 at 5pm Tuesday, according to the center.