Tropical Storm Arthur brings severe weather, thunderstorm warnings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has reissued a severe thunderstorm warning for several islands today.

Abaco, Andros, the Berry Islands, New Providence, and their adjacent waters are all under severe weather warnings.

Grand Bahama, Exuma, Eleuthera, and their adjacent waters are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

In its latest update, the department said clusters and lines of thunderstorms, along with moderate to heavy rainfall is moving northeastward toward and across the warning area.

It noted that the weather systems are associated with the Tropical Storm Arthur – the first named storm in the Atlantic for 2020

“Some of these thunderstorms will be severe at times and may cause strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail and possible waterspout or tornadic activity, the update said.

“Localized flooding is also possible during these events.”

Boaters in the warning area are advised to remain in port.

Residents should stay indoors and away from winders as conditions worsen. They are also advised not to seek shelter under trees or in water as those cases become lightning conductors.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have 14 to 20 tropical storms, with additions to the number of storms becoming hurricanes increasing to from seven to 11. Four to six could become major hurricanes. Meteorologists have previously projected 14 to 18 tropical storms with seven to nine of them becoming hurricanes, and two to four strengthening into major hurricanes.