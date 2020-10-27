Tripartite council backs Industrial Tribunal recommendations, no discussion on minimum wage yet

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Tripartite Council chairman Robert Farquharson said yesterday that transferring the function of the Industrial Tribunal to the civil side of the Supreme Court is among the most significant of its recommended reform.

Farquharson, who appeared yesterday at a Minister’s Report press conference, explained the move is under consideration by the government, and would enable the tribunal to enforce its own decisions.

“We believe this will give the Tribunal not only additional efficiency but allow the Tribunal to enforce its own rulings and give the resolution of trade disputes more power,” said Farquharson.

He noted that the NTC has made additional recommendations to the Industrial Relations Act and the Employment Act.

“One of the things we want to do is formally establish a lunch hour to make sure those workers who have to go 8-9 hours have a statutory break,” he continued.

“A recommendation has been tabled to review the minimum wage. I hope in another few months the council will have an opportunity to sit and look at the minimum wage and see if there is a need to make any recommendations. At this time no discussion has taken place with regard to that.”

Farquharson, a former Labor Director also noted that the NTC has submitted a recommendation to the government to enact productivity legislation and establish the national productivity council.

“The government has advised us that the draft recommendations are under active review,” he said.