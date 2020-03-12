Treasure Cay Airport development under consideration, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis yesterday said the government is currently considering a program for the development of the Treasure Cay Airport.

Lewis told Parliament local stakeholders will be engaged before the program is finalized.

“We anticipate beginning the construction of facilities at the Marsh Harbour airport in the fourth quarter of this year,” he said.

According to an Abaco stakeholder, getting the Treasure Cay airport operational may not come at a tremendous cost and could greatly benefit Nothern Abaco and the cay.

Molly McInstosh, general manager of the Bluff House Beach Hotel told Eyewitness News:“It will not take millions of dollars to fix that and get it operational again. So many people use that airport and want to use it, tourists and second home owners as well as Bahamians from Northern Abaco and the cays.

“Treasure Cay runway works great and is one of the longest runways in the Bahamas. We only need a small, neat clean terminal and a fence around the airport in order to have Silver Airways and maybe American Airlines as well as the smaller scheduled charter services such as Island Wings out of Fort Lauderdale, Aztec and Airgate to be able to fly in.”

McIntosh said: “Of course we need our flag carrier to have a terminal to be able to land in Treasure Cay, Bahamasair has been flying in and out of Treasure Cay since about three weeks after the storm, thank goodness for that.”

“We are gearing up for tourists so that we can get our economy rolling again and bring some money into those government coffers but we need a little investment from the government in order to get that done.”