Travis Robinson gets ministry post back

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson will be re-instated as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation at a ceremony today.

Robinson was fired from the post in 2018 after he, alongside Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller and Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, voted against the government’s plan to raise value-added tax (VAT) from 7.5 percent to 12 percent.

Miller and McAlpine were also fired from their posts as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, and chairman of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas board, respectively.

Centreville MP Reece Chipman also voted against the increase.

Following his firing, Robinson called for a select committee to review the relevance and effectiveness of the Westminster system – which he described as an “archaic” set of rules.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader Philip Davis questioned the rationale given the country’s major economic industry was effectively closed to its main tourist market, and widespread budgetary cuts.

“What is more concerning is at a time when you think we should be tightening our belt, (Minnis) he increases the payroll of the Cabinet by bringing Travis back in as parliamentary secretary,” he said.

“And while tourism is challenged.”

Party chairman Fred Mitchell said: “To add insult to injury, public monies are being expended to provide a job to a repentant and contrite back bencher in the Ministry of Tourism when the country is being shut to the main tourist market and the government is making massive budgetary cuts.”

“It makes to no sense,” Mitchell added.