Travel advisory for Bahamians affected by earthquake in Cuba

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via a press statement issued Sunday afternoon, advises Bahamians in the regions of Cuba, affected by Sunday’s earthquake, to follow all instructions given by local authorities and to take all necessary precautions.

The statement further advised, “Bahamians in immediate distress can call 104 for ambulance services, 105 for the fire department, or 106 for the police.”

“The emergency line for the Bahamas Embassy in Cuba is +53-7-2069918.”

A magnitude-5.9 offshore earthquake occurred south of Cuba’s Santiago de Cuba and Granma provinces at around 10:50 November 10, 2024.

The epicenter was about 35 km (22 miles) south of Bartolome Maso, Cuba. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 14 km (9 miles), and moderate-to-strong shaking was probably felt in parts of eastern Cuba near the epicenter, with light-to-moderate shaking felt elsewhere in eastern Cuba; light shaking may have also been felt in parts of Jamaica.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake; significant damage is unlikely, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories, officials said.

“Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found,” officials asserted.