Trainee Immigration officer dies in car crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A trainee immigration officer was killed after a car collided with a tree on East Bay Street early Saturday morning.
Juan Ritchie was the passenger of a white Daihatsu Mira that crashed west of the Paradise Island Bridge shortly before 4am.
According to police, the female driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a tree.
Ritchie was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to hospital where she is reportedly listed in stable condition.
Yesterday, the Bahamas Immigration Department issued a press statement highlighting Ritchie’s devoted service to the organization.
“The Department expresses condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and Entry A-Squad 2017 on the tragic death of Mr. Juan Ritchie, Trainee Immigration Officer,” read the statement.
“We extend gratitude to his entire family for his devoted service to the country and we take time to acknowledge his passing.
“On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Mr. Juan Ritchie, succumbed to his injuries sustained in a vehicular accident on East Bay Street, New Providence.
The statement continued: “His positive attitude and desire to be of service to others has touched us all. Our hearts and love go out to his family during this difficult time.
“Our officer and his family will always be in our thoughts and prayers. May he live forever in our memories.”