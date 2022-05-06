TRAGEDY: Three Americans die of unknown causes at Sandals’ Exuma resort – one more airlifted to hospital

Acting PM Chester Cooper says foul play is not suspected

GREAT EXUMA, EXUMA — Three Americans are dead and another was airlifted to the capital for medical treatment due to unknown causes at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, according to acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Cooper, Exuma MP and Minister of Tourism, confirmed the deaths of the visitors at the luxury resort in a press statement.

“I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men, and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma. Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital,” Cooper said.

“I have been briefed by the commissioner of police and the resort’s executive management on the matter. I am currently in Eleuthera on ministerial business. As I am acting in the capacity of prime minister, I have briefed Prime Minister Davis on the matter.

Cooper continued: “Police are investigating and the cause of death is still unknown. However, I am advised that foul play is not suspected. I have asked Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville to lead a delegation this evening to Exuma of Health and Wellness, Environment and Public Works officials.

He added: “The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected.”