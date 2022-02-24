TRAFFIC TRAGEDY: Baby boy dies in three-way collision on Prince Charles Drive

Third vehicle involved fled the scene before police arrived

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An infant died and a man and woman were injured yesterday morning following a three-car collision on Prince Charles Drive, during which one of the drivers involved fled the scene.

The collision took place around 9am at the intersection of Prince Charles Drive and Soldier Road and left a burgundy 2011 Suzuki Van overturned with a woman, her child and a man trapped inside.

Bystanders helped them crawl out of the vehicle’s windows as it remained on its side, the right driver’s and passenger’s doors wedged against the pavement.

Purported footage of the aftermath of the crash made the rounds on social media.

According to police, officers responding to the accident met a silver Honda Civic and the burgundy Suzuki, but the occupants of a white Suzuki Swift “left the scene prior to the arrival”.

In a video allegedly captured by bystanders, an infant can be seen cuddled in the arms of someone standing just a few feet away from the overturned van.

Screams of a woman, who appeared to be the mother of the child, pierced the air over the sounds of surrounding traffic.

Police said the man, woman and infant were transported to hospital, but the child died of his injuries.

When contacted last night, Superintendent Audley Peters said police know who the driver is who fled the scene, but had not yet found them.

The Bahamas recorded 46 traffic fatalities last year, down 16 percent over the 55 recorded in 2020.

Of the traffic fatalities last year, 18 were recorded on New Providence, 18 on Grand Bahama and 10 on the Family Islands.

There were more than 9,500 traffic accidents last year, up 11 percent over the 8,578 the year prior, according to police statistics released last week.

Eleven percent of those accidents involved hit-and-runs last year.

According to police, drivers hit-and-run in a total of 1,239 accidents in 2021.