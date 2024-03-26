Traffic Fatality Update: A Third Person Has Died Following Andros Traffic Accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eyewitness News can confirm that a third person, involved in a fatal traffic accident which occurred in Staniard Creek, Andros on Saturday March 23, 2023, died in hospital Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash initially claimed the lives of the two adult male drivers involved in the incident. The most recent individual, to succumb to injuries as a result of that tragic traffic mishap, was a passenger.

The incident reportedly occurred on 1:00 a.m. on Queens Highway, south of Staniard Creek.

According to initial reports, a 43-year-old Caucasian male was driving a red Toyota truck, while an unidentified male was driving a black Honda vehicle, which was carrying three passengers, one adult male and two adult females, when a collision occurred between both vehicles.

Police summoned the District Medical Doctor to the scene, who examined the two injured drivers, found no signs of life, and pronounced them dead.

The passengers were transported to the Fresh Creek Medical Clinic for observation and medical treatment.

The Serious Accident Reconstruction Team (SART) from the Traffic Division in New Providence will travel to the island to conduct further investigations into this incident.