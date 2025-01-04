Traffic fatality in Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Saturday January 4, 2025 around 12:00 a.m., on King’s Highway, Bailey Town, Bimini which claimed the life of a juvenile male.

According to preliminary reports, the juvenile male, the sole occupant of a silver Mitsubishi Colt, was traveling north along King’s Highway when he reportedly lost control and collided with a flatbed truck parked on the premises of a private business establishment.

As a result, he suffered serious injuries, and subsequently he was pronounced deceased on the scene by the local medical practitioner.

Officers from the Traffic Division-Grand Bahama will travel to the island to conduct further investigations into this incident.