Tourism partners with Airbnb to launch ‘Bahamas Sabbatical Experience’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Airbnb and the Ministry of Tourism yesterday officially launched the ‘Bahamas Sabbatical Experience’ to afford five persons the opportunity to win a two-month trip to assist with ecological projects.

The vacation home rental platform has collaborated with a number of local entities to expand on its offering since singing an MOU in 2017.

Airbnb’s public policy associate for the Caribbean and Central America, Chloe Burke said the Bahamas Sabbatical Experience focuses on “highlighting the diversity of the archipelago”.

Applications for the experience are open for a three-week period from January 28th to February 18th.

The election process with also take place over three weeks, February 18 to March 10.

The two month Sabbatical Experience will run from April 1st to May 29.

“We embrace The Bahamas and the opportunity to contribute to the islands while continuing to leverage our platform for all but most especially for entrepreneurs to ensure that everyone who desires can participate and benefit from tourism,” said Burke.