TOUGH MEASURES: New commissioner outlines agenda

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – New Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander is promising a robust crime-fighting approach as he takes the reins of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in an era of soaring violence and all-time high rates of killing.

Fernander was sworn in as the ninth police commissioner in an independent Bahamas during a grand ceremony yesterday, succeeding Paul Rolle. His ascendency punctuates a career that has seen him become a familiar crime-fighting figure to Bahamians, survive gunshot injuries, and return to the forefront of the police force after being sidelined by the Minnis administration.

Fernander said he will prioritize tackling gangs and addressing illegal firearm possession through the establishment of new units. He said officials will review whether tougher penalties should be imposed on people found with an illegal weapon.

He revealed that 55 percent of the first 75 murder victims of the year were suspects in murder cases who had been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

“Our intelligence suggests that these individuals are being targeted by rival gangs,” he said.

“As the weeks and months unfold, our bold response to crime will become more evident and impactful. However, with immediate effect, I hereby commission the establishment of a special Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit, which will be situated at Police Headquarters. It will operate as a standalone unit for a more focused approach to disrupting criminal activities involving firearms and ammunition.

“Simultaneously, a request will be made to have a Court dedicated to fast-tracking illegal firearms and ammunition cases for swift justice. Our research, statistics, and intelligence are telling us that firearms are used in the commission of the most serious crimes recorded, and therefore we must act swiftly to seal all avenues of this moral decay in our society by removing these offenders.

“In that vein, we want to review the laws to add tougher penalties in cases where persons are found in possession of an illegal weapon; and the use of a weapon in the commission of an offense. Tough times call for tough measures.”

Fernander said a task force has been formed to act as an arm of the Anti-Gang and Firearms unit. He said the task force will focus on gun smugglers and firearms trafficking “with special attention to our borders and entry points.”

He added that a monthly meeting will be held with all law enforcement heads to exchange ideas about crime-fighting.

He said a stand-alone Domestic Violence Unit will be established and will include officials from social services, religious leaders, and private entities.

“We are expanding our Public Relations Office to focus on timely press releases and updates on crime trends and investigations. Our goal is to bring structure, accountability, and improved communication in this area,” he said.

“We are in the process of reviewing our community relations initiative to merge the tasks and responsibilities of our National Neighborhood Watch Council Program and the Urban Renewal Program to operate under one umbrella. We will be focusing on crime prevention initiatives and we want everyone involved to be effective, including community leaders, religious leaders, and private entities.

“Over the past several weeks, I can report that hundreds of applicants have sat the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Entrance Examinations. While many were successful, there are many that were unsuccessful.

“However, we are reviewing the most recent unsuccessful applicants in order to provide them with an opportunity to continue their dreams. We have identified over 100 persons on the list and we will not allow them to fall by the wayside, or turn to a life of crime, simply because they did not pass the entrance exams. One of these same individuals may one day become the next Commissioner of Police.

“We will work closely with these individuals to give them a fighting chance at a noble career. To that end, I have approved and established the Law Enforcement Empowerment and Preparedness Program (LEEAP) within the Urban Renewal Program.

“This program will assist potential recruits in realizing their goal of joining one of the law enforcement agencies in The Bahamas. It will assist individuals who are unable to pass the traditional entrance examinations with tutors and special training that will provide a chance and put them in contention for consideration of recruitment.”