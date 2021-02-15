Top real estate agent Timothy Smith appointed Better Homes and Gardens partner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — For top-producing estate agent Timothy Smith, 2021 is off to a promising start as he is taking on a new role as partner in Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas Group.

Smith — a real estate pro with industry honors, an entrepreneurial spirit and a social media following that numbers in the thousands — joins founding partner and real estate guru Mario Carey and Tim Rodland, managing partner.

Rodland announced Smith’s appointment last week.

“We are happy to bring on Timothy Smith as a partner,” he said. “He has demonstrated a level of dedication and professionalism that embodies the core values of the company and has proven to be a valuable asset to our team.”

At 27, Smith has acquired more than $40 million in listings and earned top honors three times since he joined Mario Carey Realty as the firm was transitioning to Better Homes and Gardens in 2016.

In 2017, Smith was rookie of the year. In 2019 and 2020, he was top producer and last year he snagged one of the country’s most desirable listings — the $23 million Gun Point, Eleuthera, estate with a history of royal connections.

Carey echoed Rodland’s sentiments about the high achiever.

“Timothy Smith’s hard work, his 24/7 availability and his social marketing skills are beyond impressive,” said Carey. “His work ethic and his personality have already earned him respect from the real estate community at large as well as from his colleagues here at Better Homes and Gardens.”

According to Smith, letting clients know you are always available is essential.

“Real estate is not a nine-to-five job; it’s a calling,” said Smith, who believes that “calling” means answering questions and resolving concerns regardless of the day or hour.

“Real estate is not about property; it’s about relationships. It’s not one and done; it’s ongoing building of trust, looking for the best deals for clients. You have to keep up with the trends. You can’t get comfortable and rest on what you did yesterday.”

Smith’s mastery of today’s marketing media has garnered thousands who follow not just his new listings, but images and comments on news, sports, social and environmental scenes. His Instagram following continuously grows — a tribute to the quality of content he develops. Smith admits he spends “countless hours” every week studying trends and marketing strategies. He is glued to YouTube to learn what the top real estate professionals around the world are doing.

If real estate comes naturally for the man who descends from a prominent real estate family, so does entrepreneurship. He and three partners have more than quadrupled E-Z Haul, the self-drive truck rental business they started in 2016.

“Both take hard work and perseverance,” Smith said.

Carey, an industry legend who has handled more than $2.7 billion in transactions, said the addition of the right partners strengthens the firm.

“Choosing and nurturing the right kind of leadership for real estate is not just about securing a future for a particular firm,” Carey said. “It is important for The Bahamas to maintain [its] reputation for excellence and integrity in real estate transactions both locally and globally.

“Industry leaders like Timothy Smith are the future of real estate in The Bahamas.”

Smith credits Carey for his mentorship.

“Mario took me under his wing and I don’t think I ever could have achieved what I have had it not been for that one-on-one experience with a trend-setter and legend in the industry,” said Smith. “I am honored to step into the role of partner.”