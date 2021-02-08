TOGETHER by Aliv presents 8 gowns from past galas to remind us to give back to local charities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Remember when we would get all dolled up and dance the night away in support of our beloved charities?

Those evenings will return, we promise. But for now, let’s focus on what we can do to give back to our national non-profits in the meantime.

TOGETHER is happy to help you take back 2021 by continuing to foster the spirit of giving through our donation platform, and helping you dust off that killer outfit and those dancing shoes for when we can shake a tail feather in each other’s company. Until then, it’s a virtual party!

Five great reasons to donate to a Bahamian non-profit:

1. Pretty in metallic pink, Leah Davis shines on the Leno Foundation, which aims to provide all disadvantaged youth with tablets and laptops to ensure they stay in touch with their teachers and maintain their education.

2. FEMSTEM (FEMales in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) supports young Bahamian women studying these subjects, some who may go on to create beautiful fabrics such as the one on this dancing beauty. Haven’t you always wondered how they get sequins to be so sparkly?

3. These seafoam green and complimentary flowing pink dresses remind us of F.O.A.M. (Families Of All Murder Victims) and all of the amazing work it does to support Bahamian children who lose a parent to violence.

4. These ladies look like black, white and silver works of art. The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas and Fab Inc have created the COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund that assists artists across the archipelago whose income has been affected by the pandemic.

5. Girls just wanna have fun, and these two jewel-toned ladies are having the best time. The Girl Guides Association of The Bahamas is dedicated to providing young Bahamian girls with support and advanced life skills to eventually give back to the community. Who wouldn’t want to donate toward such a worthy cause?