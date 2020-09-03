Toddler drowns in Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating the drowning of a three-year-old toddler in Bimini.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, the child was found at the bottom of a pool of a resort on Bimini.

The child was rushed to the Bimini Clinic and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The child died shortly after 7am on Wednesday.

Police also reported today a stabbing incident in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, that has left two men hospitalized.

According to reports, police were called to the Marsh Harbor Clinic shortly after 1am.

It was reported that two men were brought in for medical attention after they were involved in an altercation while in Murphy Town.

Both men received stab wounds to the body and were airlifted via Air Ambulance to New Providence for further medical attention.